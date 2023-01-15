The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.35 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.92 ($10.67) on Thursday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.71.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

