The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $27.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.94.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,801 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,509,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

