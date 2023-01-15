The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $98.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

