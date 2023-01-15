The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $374.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.