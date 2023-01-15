The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.24) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Südzucker Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €15.15 ($16.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.93 and its 200-day moving average is €13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of €15.72 ($16.90).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

