The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hershey were worth $48,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

