The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average is $300.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

