The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Procter & Gamble worth $421,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

