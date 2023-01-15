The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

