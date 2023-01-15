The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

