The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.