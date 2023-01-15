The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,038 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,038 ($24.83).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.12) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.15) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

In related news, insider Stephen G. Young purchased 1,981 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($19.58) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($38,784.93). In other The Weir Group news, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £31,834.67 ($38,784.93). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,740 ($42,324.56).

The Weir Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The Weir Group Company Profile

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,799.50 ($21.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,726.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,728 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,578.25. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.59).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.