The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

