Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Jan 15th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEFGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

