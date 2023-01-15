Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.4923 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $49.33 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.