TPG Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TPG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TPG’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TPG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.80. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

