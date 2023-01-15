Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.06.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

