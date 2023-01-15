Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 674% compared to the average daily volume of 3,263 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKKT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.

Bakkt Stock Performance

NYSE:BKKT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 1,087.57%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bakkt will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 177,140 shares of company stock worth $347,434 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

