Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 674% compared to the average daily volume of 3,263 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKKT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Stock Performance

NYSE:BKKT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 1,087.57%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bakkt will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 177,140 shares of company stock worth $347,434 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.