Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.15

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $46.94. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 2,487 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $405.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $485,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

