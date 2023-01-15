Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.15

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $46.94. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 2,487 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $405.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.
Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.