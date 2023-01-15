TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $718.00 to $735.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $685.07 and last traded at $682.30, with a volume of 6191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $680.20.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,485,555. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.70 and its 200-day moving average is $596.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

