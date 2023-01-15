Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Director Sells $1,781,965,928,831.22 in Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) Director Voon Him Hoo sold 1,702,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046,430.78, for a total transaction of $1,781,965,928,831.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Treasure Global Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TGL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. Treasure Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $19.80.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasure Global (TGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.