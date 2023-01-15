Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

