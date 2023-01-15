Triumph Capital Management Acquires 12,500 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

