Triumph Capital Management Acquires 236 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $583.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

