Triumph Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

