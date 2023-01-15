Triumph Capital Management Buys 18,137 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $523,524 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

