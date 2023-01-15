Triumph Capital Management Buys 870 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.53 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

