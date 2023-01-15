Triumph Capital Management Buys 870 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.53 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.