Triumph Capital Management Buys 9,002 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 677,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,113,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after buying an additional 214,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,584,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

