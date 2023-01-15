Triumph Capital Management Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 506,438 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 664,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 249,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 301,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

