Triumph Capital Management Has $796,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.13% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

