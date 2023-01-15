Triumph Capital Management Has $938,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 558,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,639,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.