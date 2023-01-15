Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

