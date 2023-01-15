Triumph Capital Management Invests $732,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $335.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $433.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.