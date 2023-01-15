Triumph Capital Management Purchases 4,082 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $233.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.