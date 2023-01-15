Triumph Capital Management Purchases 4,096 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

