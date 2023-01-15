Triumph Capital Management Purchases 7,226 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

