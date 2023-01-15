Triumph Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

