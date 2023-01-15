Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $49.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.