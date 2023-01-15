Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,029 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

