Triumph Capital Management Trims Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 29.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

B&G Foods Price Performance

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGS opened at $13.84 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

