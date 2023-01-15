Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,069,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $538.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

