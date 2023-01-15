Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

