U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

