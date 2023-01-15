U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 84,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

