U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

