U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

