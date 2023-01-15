U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $151.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

