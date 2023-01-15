U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,607 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

