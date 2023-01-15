U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on APO. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of APO stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.