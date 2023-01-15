U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

